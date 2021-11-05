Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $329.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Great Ajax by 1,023.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Ajax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.