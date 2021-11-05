Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,350,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

