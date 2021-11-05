Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $159.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $548.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $771.81 million, with estimates ranging from $723.36 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after buying an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.