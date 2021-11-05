Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

