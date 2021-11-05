Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 875,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

