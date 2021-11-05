Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 53,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $733.99 million, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

