Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

