Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grifols.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

