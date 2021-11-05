Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Element Solutions also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

ESI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 4,137,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

