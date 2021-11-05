Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM opened at $25.46 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.