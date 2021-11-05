Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 22,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

