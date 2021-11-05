Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.43. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

