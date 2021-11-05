Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 4,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,357.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 205,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $3,566,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

