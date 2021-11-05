Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $90.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.52 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $158.47. 11,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,349. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

