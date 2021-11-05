Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,655. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

