Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,655. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

