Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $154.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $626.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $593.70 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 349,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,520. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.