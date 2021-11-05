Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $523.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 281,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,916. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $878,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

