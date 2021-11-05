Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $527.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.53 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

