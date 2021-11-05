YIELD App (YLD) Market Cap Reaches $46.74 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $46.74 million and $243,595.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.