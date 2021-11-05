Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Yelp has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

