XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.31. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. As a group, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CFO James A. Berry acquired 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

