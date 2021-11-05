Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
Several research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
