Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.