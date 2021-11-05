X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 17,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,452. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.