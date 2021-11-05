X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head to Head Survey

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.74 -$200.54 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for X Financial and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCUR beats X Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

