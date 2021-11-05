X-CASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,984.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $5.66 million and $88,984.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003423 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,791,300,340 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

