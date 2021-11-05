Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $226,161 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

