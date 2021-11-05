World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $58.66. 1,037,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

