Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,808 ($62.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,928.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,836.79.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.