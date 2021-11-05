WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 127,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 93,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $346,000.

