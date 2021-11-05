WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

WETF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 6,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.