WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $42.89. Approximately 221,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 210,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,577,000 after purchasing an additional 360,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 211.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

