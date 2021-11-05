Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.06.

WING traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.30. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,428. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

