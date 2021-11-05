Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00085389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.40 or 1.00060859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.54 or 0.07263147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

