Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,852,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,106,000 after acquiring an additional 252,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,601,000 after acquiring an additional 154,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

