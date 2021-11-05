William Blair Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.69. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

