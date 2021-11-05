William Blair Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

