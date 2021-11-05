William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

