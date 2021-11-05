Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Christopher Rogers Buys 20,543 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Wickes Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

