Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WPM remained flat at $GBX 3,030 ($39.59) during trading hours on Friday. 2,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,034.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.