Westshore Wealth LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

