WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.97 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

