Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

WLK stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.