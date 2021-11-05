Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

WLK stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

