Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

