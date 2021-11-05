Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given a C$2.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$705.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. Insiders have sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473 in the last quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

