Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.77

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $9.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 5,497 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 232,890 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

