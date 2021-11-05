Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 3rd

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

