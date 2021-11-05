West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.09

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

