WePower Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $3.71 million and $3,473.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.