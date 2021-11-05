Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 358.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.
Shares of WELL opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01.
Several research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
